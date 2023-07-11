Police searching for missing man in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Laurel County.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say Gary Bowling, 63, was last seen off Old Country Road on Sunday afternoon.

We are told he was driving a silver GMC Canyon pickup truck and told people he was going to swim at Laurel Lake.

He was last seen wearing a tan jungle hat, a t-shirt, yellow swimming trunks and black Nike flip flops.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000, message the Facebook page or send a message to the Laurel Sheriff’s Office app.

