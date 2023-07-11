Pirates take second Kentucky pitcher in MLB draft

Magdiel Cotto - UK Baseball
Magdiel Cotto - UK Baseball(@Cotto_magdiel Twitter)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA. (WYMT) - Kentucky pitcher Magdiel Cotto was drafted in this years 2023 MLB draft on Tuesday.

The two-year UK pitcher went in the eleventh round at pick number 317 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cotto will join teammate Austin Strickland with the Pirates organization in 2023.

The lefty pitcher went 5-1 in his Kentucky career and had a 6.00 ERA last season.

