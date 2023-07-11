Pike County Sheriff’s Camp kicks off this week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 Pike County Sheriff’s Camp kicked off Tuesday with three days of fun filling the calendar.

The third summer camp hosted by the office is the county’s response to Kentucky’s Boys and Girls Ranch, making the activities more accessible to kids in the area.

Those involved say it takes a host of partnerships to make the summer camps happen. The department worked with the Army Corps of Engineers and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for Tuesday’s fishing fun, giving the kids a chance to see the officers in a less formal role.

“It’s so important because these kids get to see us in a different light. They get to interact with us,” said deputy Jamie Rose.

The kids say it was a blast, each giving different highlights of the day.

“I got a new friend and I caught a blue cat by myself,” said camper Elijah Phipps. “And I love to eat the pizza.”

Some say they have been to the camp before, while others say it was their first time and they experienced more than they expected.

“Humbling and really fulfilling to see the smile on these kids’ faces. Especially some of them, you know, have never caught a fish before- have ever been on a boat before,” said Rose.

Boys’ Week continues through Thursday and the county’s registered girls will join in on the fun next week. Deputy Rose said he hopes to see more registered participants next year. He said there was a lower turnout this year, with only 15 boys registered out of the 20 open spots.

“Next year, we’d love to see a full slate of guys. If we get up to 20 and 25 sign up, we’re gonna take 25,” said Rose. “We’re not gonna turn kids away.”

You can follow the department and its future camp information here.

