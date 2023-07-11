Out of state fugitive arrested in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A wanted fugitive from Indiana was spotted by Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner on Monday.

Tylan Davis, 31, of Bedford, Indiana was seen off of Love Road, two miles north of London.

When deputies began an investigation Davis fled on foot.

He left behind a backpack and tossed suspected methamphetamine into tall grass nearby.

Following a short foot chase and a struggle with officers he was taken into custody.

Deputy Turner confirmed that Tylan Davis was a wanted felon from Indiana, and officials with the state of Indiana advised that they would extradite the suspect back.

Davis was charged with two counts of assault (3rd Degree), fleeing or evading police (2nd degree), criminal mischief (3rd degree), possession of a controlled substance (1st degree) and a host of other charges.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

