MLB Draft pick Jackson Feltner reflects on EKY baseball career

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The call that every young baseball player waits for came to former Lawrence County infielder Jackson Feltner with only about ten minutes of warning.

“Five picks before the Diamondbacks’ 8th round pick and they were like ‘will you take this much money?’ and I was like ‘yes,’” said Feltner. “So they were like ‘there’s one guy in front of you, if he gets taken...you’re a Diamondback.’ I get a call like two picks later and he got taken, there you go. You’re a Diamondback now.”

A kid from Louisa’s dream was fulfilled in that moment as Feltner was drafted 235th overall in the MLB Draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“It’s been some heartfelt stuff,” Feltner said. “Lot of long hugs, some good talks, all that kind of stuff.”

Feltner has played just about his entire baseball career in Eastern Kentucky, leading his hometown Bulldogs to the 15th Region title in 2019 before leading Morehead State in batting average in each season as an Eagle.

No matter where he goes, he says the mountains will always be a part of him.

“Just like the hard work, kind of blue-collar mentality that I picked up from home especially,” Feltner said. “A lot of people around there, that’s what they are. Blue-collar, gritty that’s what I think of when I think of home. Grateful, all of those kind of things. Not taking anything for granted. That’s kind of bolstered me as I’ve gone through this process.”

As he prepares to begin his pro baseball career, in another kind of mountain setting, Feltner knows what legacy he wants to leave.

“I want people to remember me as the guy who gave it all every day,” Feltner said. “That’s what I try to go out there and do. I try not to take games for granted. Any game could be your last. I go out there and give everything I got every game. I want to leave everything out there on the field.”

