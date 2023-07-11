Manchester native qualifies for the Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County native Chip McDaniel qualified for this years Barbasol Championship on Monday.

The former 3rd team All-American at UK will tee off Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Champions course at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.

”Yeah I mean I’m going to be honest my expectations where pretty low signing up for the qualifier,” said McDaniel. “It was just all very comfortable I just managed my game well and didn’t make any mistakes and stumbled into a tour event man.”

The former assistant coach for the men’s and women’s golf programs at Eastern Kentucky was hired as Kentucky men’s assistant golf coach this past June.

McDaniel also has former PGA tour experience, making 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 11 on the PGA Tour.

