Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July

(Kentucky State Fair)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair is set for next month, so Kentucky Venues will be hosting several job fairs in Louisville.

Open interviews will take place every Tuesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. These interviews are being held at Broadbent Arena, which is located at 937 Phillips Lane.

Those interested in working at the Kentucky State Fair can also fill out an application by clicking here. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Pay starts at $11.35 an hour, according to officials. Some of the jobs available include traffic control, guest services, and operations.

The Kentucky State Fair runs 11 days from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

