SEATTLE, WA. (WYMT) - Kentucky pitcher Logan Martin was drafted in this years 2023 MLB draft on Tuesday.

The Kentucky righty went in the 12th round with the 349th pick to the Kansas City Royals.

Martin transferred to Kentucky after three seasons with Sewanee.

The UK senior finished last season 1-1 with an ERA of 4.44.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.