Issues & Answers: Author Matthew Algeo talks historic Robert Kennedy visit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with journalist and author Matthew Algeo about his book All This Marvelous Potential.

The book is centered around then-Sen. Robert Kennedy’s visit to Eastern Kentucky in February 1968, just one month before he would declare his candidacy for the presidency and just four months before his assassination after victory in the California primary.

Algeo’s book talks about why that two-day trip to Appalachia is still being analyzed as well as how much things have changed or stayed the same in the intervening 55 years.

You can watch the entire episode above.

