Issues & Answers: Author Matthew Algeo talks historic Robert Kennedy visit

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Steve Hensley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with journalist and author Matthew Algeo about his book All This Marvelous Potential.

The book is centered around then-Sen. Robert Kennedy’s visit to Eastern Kentucky in February 1968, just one month before he would declare his candidacy for the presidency and just four months before his assassination after victory in the California primary.

Algeo’s book talks about why that two-day trip to Appalachia is still being analyzed as well as how much things have changed or stayed the same in the intervening 55 years.

