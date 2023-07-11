How does river fog form?

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fog is a common weather phenomenon in river valleys across the region, especially in the late summer months.

As temps can cool overnight, warm rivers will exchange moisture with the cooler air above them.

Fog can also hinder driving conditions, and truly dense fog will substantially decrease visibility on the roadways. I-75 saw a serious crash Tuesday morning over the Clays Ferry Bridge, where river fog was present.

“Some of the dangers you do have, it’s hard to see the vehicle in front of you,” said Trooper Shane Goodall, Kentucky State Police. “Some safety precautions we do ask drivers to do is definitely drive with your headlights on, avoid using your high beams. If it comes down to it, make sure you give yourself ample amounts of time to get to where you are going so you are not in a rush.”

River fog is a type of advection fog, meaning the fog is formed thanks to a change in temperature. As the warm river water evaporates, it moves over the cooler land.

The air quickly cools as it encounters the drastically colder air, forming fog. The fog can become locally dense along the river valley and it usually doesn’t shift too far from the water.

“If it does get to where it gets extremely dense, it’s always a good idea to turn your emergency signals on, to give other warnings to other drivers that you are in that fog so they can see you better,” said Goodall.

If fog advisories are in effect for your region, make sure to give yourself extra time while traveling in order to remain safe on your commute.

“We have been very fortunate with accidents this year, considering the amount of fog that we do get,” said Goodall. “But I believe the residents here have kind of acclimated to it.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

