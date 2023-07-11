Heat turns up through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been another dry one throughout the region as we’ve gone through today. Yet one more dry day on the way before our pattern looks to change again toward the end of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re keeping it mild overnight, though not overly muggy thanks to the dry air in place. Skies stay mostly clear overnight as high pressure stays in control. Overnight lows hover around 60º or so.

Another dry day on Wednesday, but temperatures soar as our pattern starts to change. As high pressure moves east out of the area, we’ll see the return of highs in the lower 90s along with dew points in the middle and upper 60s. So, it will feel more like the middle to upper 90s outside. Some clouds could increase as well as the first of several disturbances work toward the region. Perhaps a shower or two overnight, otherwise mostly to partly cloudy with those lows in the upper 60s to near 70º.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to watch an increase in showers and thunderstorms as we head through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. We’ll try to see a front sweep toward the region as we head through the day on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will continue to work through the region. Before they arrive, temperatures make it up into the middle and upper 80s. We stay showery overnight with those lows down into the upper 60s to near 70º.

That showery pattern continues into Friday and toward the weekend. Never all day rain expected, but rain will be possible each day, with the best chances in the afternoon as disturbances pass through the region along the stalled out frontal boundary. Highs stay in the middle 80s each day, with a relative lull overnight as lows fall back into the upper 60s. A typical July pattern continues in the mountains.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.