Gov. Andy Beshear presents more than $1 million for Breathitt County flood relief

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon to present more than $1.3 million worth of relief funds to one of the counties hardest hit by last July’s flooding.

The money will be divided up between the Federal Place apartments, the Breathitt County Courthouse, the Jackson Playground, and road repair.

“We’ve promised to be there for Eastern Kentucky until every home, structure and life is rebuilt,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments are helping us keep that promise. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re committed to being here for as long as it takes.”

The city of Jackson itself is receiving more than $530,000 to repair two apartments inside the Jackson Federal Place Apartment complex, as well as the building’s only elevator, which has been inoperable for more than one year.

The two apartments there will be made ADA-compliant, and the new elevator will have its operating mechanism moved to the roof to prevent damage from future floods.

“I’m pleased with today’s announcement for funding to help fuel disaster recovery to local apartments, courthouse renovations and improvements to a local playground in Breathitt County,” said Rep. Chris Fugate (R-Chavies). “Today’s announcements build on the important work already being done to improve water service for nearly 2,000 households. We are grateful for all the funding awarded through the years to our community.”

$750,000 is also going to renovate the Breathitt County Courthouse, adding an elevator, an ADA-compliant ramp, and ADA-compliant restrooms.

$50,000 will be going to buy new playground equipment for Douthitt Park.

The county also received more than $400,000 to resurface a three-mile stretch of Miller Branch Barwick Road, which has several areas of poor road conditions that are unsafe for school buses, fire trucks, and ambulances.

