Free school supplies available for students

Floyd County School District plans to provide students with supplies
The Floyd County School District in eastern Kentucky will provide all students with free school supplies.
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County School District will provide all students with free school supplies. The district said the money comes from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.

Bobby Akers, Chief of Communications for Floyd County Schools, not only works for the district, but is a parent. He has a soon to be first-grader and fourth-grader heading back to the district.

“One of the things we know is our parents sometimes face roadblocks, especially when it comes to buying school supplies ... I can tell you that it does help with the financial burden. You’ve got two different kids, two different classes, what one class might need, the other class won’t,” Akers said.

Fifth through 12th grade students will be provided with computers and backpacks.

Funding for the backpacks came from community groups like ARH McDowell, ARH Our Lady of the Way, and ARH Highlands.

Cecilia Prater is a parent and teacher in the district. She has a son heading back to school, as well as two graduates. She said having these computers can help students learn.

“When a student leaves here, if they don’t have internet at home, if it’s something they could have downloaded before they left, when they come back, and they got it completed, it’s all taken care of,” Prater said.

If a student pre-school to fourth grade cannot afford backpacks, the schools said to reach out to the district and they will find a way to help out.

These free supplies will be handed out to students the first week of classes.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Southern Ky. community mourning death of couple found dead in home
KSP investigating murder in McCreary County
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house

Latest News

Laurel Lake search - 4:00 p.m.
Laurel Lake search - 6:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County - 6:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Isabelle Kate Rose - July 11, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Isabelle Kate Rose
SOAR nursing camp at University of Pikeville
SOAR hosts nursing camp for high school students