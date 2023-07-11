Former UK head football coach Rich Brooks gets new field named after him

Rich Brooks (Photo courtesy: University of Kentucky Athletics)
Rich Brooks (Photo courtesy: University of Kentucky Athletics)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former UK head football coach Rich Brooks was honored today for his time and contributions to the Wildcats by having the new Nutter Field House’s playing surface named after him.

The field inside the renovated facility will be named Rich and Karen Brooks Field.

In his seven years at the helm for the Wildcats, Brooks turned a team on probation into a constant bowl team. Leading his team too four consecutive bowl game appearances from 2006 to 2009, winning three of them and ending his career at UK with a record of 39 and 47.

This is the second university to honor Coach Brooks in this way as he also has a practice field named after in at the University of Oregon.

