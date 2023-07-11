Drug trafficker sentenced to prison in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Williamsburg woman was sentenced to six years in state prison on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Jonah Cracium, 54, of Rice Street pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court on July 7, 2023.

She was sentenced by Judge Dan Ballou.

Police say in August 2021, Cracium sold meth two times and when she was served with an arrest warrant, more meth was found inside her home.

The Williamsburg Police Department added in a post on its Facebook page that the department will continue to fight and disrupt the distribution of illicit drugs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.