Drug trafficker sentenced to prison in Whitley County

Williamsburg PD arrest
Williamsburg PD arrest(KTTC)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Williamsburg woman was sentenced to six years in state prison on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.

Jonah Cracium, 54, of Rice Street pleaded guilty in Whitley Circuit Court on July 7, 2023.

She was sentenced by Judge Dan Ballou.

Police say in August 2021, Cracium sold meth two times and when she was served with an arrest warrant, more meth was found inside her home.

The Williamsburg Police Department added in a post on its Facebook page that the department will continue to fight and disrupt the distribution of illicit drugs.

