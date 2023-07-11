Crews continue to search for two missing people at Laurel Lake

.
.(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people that may have been seen at or near a Southern Kentucky lake are missing.

Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for one of the two people on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue Squad is out on the water looking for a 51-year-old man who went swimming and disappeared last Thursday. His like jacket has been found, but not him.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of this man, and they’re looking in the Sulphur Branch area of the lake.

At the same time, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has an active missing persons case for another man who says he was going swimming on the lake.

63-year-old Gary Bowling told people that he was going to swimming in the lake but has not been seen since.

Authorities say Bowling was driving a sliver GMC pickup truck and wearing a t-shirt and yellow swimming trunks.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Southern Ky. community mourning death of couple found dead in home
KSP investigating murder in McCreary County
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
Kentucky State Police Highway 15
KSP says to be alert on roads following deadly crash

Latest News

Before the professionals take center stage at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday, it was the...
Kids take over Champions at Keene Trace ahead of the pros
Quarles speaks at KY Conservation District Meeting in BG.
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks at Kentucky Conservation District meeting in BG
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Kentucky State Fair open interviews being held throughout July