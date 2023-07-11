Crews continue to search for two missing people at Laurel Lake

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people that may have been seen at or near a Southern Kentucky lake are missing.

Search crews are actively engaged in a recovery operation for one of the two people on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

The London-Laurel County Search and Rescue Squad is out on the water looking for a 51-year-old man who went swimming and disappeared last Thursday. His like jacket has been found, but not him.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of this man, and they’re looking in the Sulphur Branch area of the lake.

At the same time, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has an active missing persons case for another man who says he was going swimming on the lake.

63-year-old Gary Bowling told people that he was going to swimming in the lake but has not been seen since.

Authorities say Bowling was driving a sliver GMC pickup truck and wearing a t-shirt and yellow swimming trunks.

