8-year-old arrested after stealing car, leading police on pursuit, officers say

Alabama police say they were involved in a vehicle chase that resulted in a child’s arrest. (Source: WSFA)
By Jonathan Grass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say a child has been arrested after he led them on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. and tried to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle involved near the scene.

But the driver, later identified as an 8-year-old child, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities said the fleeing vehicle ended up crashing into another car, ending the pursuit.

No injuries were reported in the collision and the child was taken into custody.

According to officers, the 8-year-old boy was found with a gun and charges are pending against him.

A witness told WSFA they saw the boy behind the wheel and called police.

“When I realized it was a little boy, I followed him to try and make sure no one got hit,” he said.

The witness added, “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are and what they are doing.”

Montgomery police did not immediately release the child’s name.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Southern Ky. community mourning death of couple found dead in home
KSP investigating murder in McCreary County
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Latest News

Laurel Lake search - 4:00 p.m.
Laurel Lake search - 6:00 p.m.
Governor Beshear visits Breathitt County - 6:00 p.m.
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Jaylon Jennings, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that happened...
Man arrested in connection to downtown Cleveland shooting that injured 9