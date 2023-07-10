What’s next after destruction of chemical weapons at Blue Grass Army Depot?

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County have finished destroying 30,000 tons of chemical weapons.

If you’re 70 years old or younger and lived in or around Madison County all your life, the threat of a leak was a lifelong worry. Richmond residents tell us they are relieved the threat of a chemical spill or accident is now in the past.

“This is something that has been hanging over our heads my whole life,” said Richmond resident Jennifer Sexton

Benjamin Hill, who lives across from Blue Grass Army Depot, says he no longer needs this long roll of plastic wrap used to cover his doors and windows in case of a chemical leak.

He’s lived across the street from the depot for the past three years. He’s not 100% convinced all of the chemical weapons are destroyed, nor is he assured there weren’t any accidents or leaks during the eradication process.

“I would be extremely surprised that no ‘oopsies,’ as you put it, happened, and if they did, I don’t believe they would tell anybody,” said Hill.

At times, Hill says he could feel the destruction.

“They’re old single-pane windows from the 60s, and, yeah, it would rattle the windows,” Hill said.

“There’s two sides to this. One, it’s completed. But, oh yes, what about all those jobs,” said Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe.

Blythe says the city has been working with a consultant to see which workers will retire and which ones will find similar jobs in the county.

“There will be people on site for a while because of demolition of those things that need to go,” Blythe said.

Potentially, thousands of jobs will be erased once everything is cleared.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to be ready for the transition of many of those employees who choose to stay in this area,” said Blythe.

Mayor Blythe says the nerve agent destruction process brought in a new Richmond exit off of I-75 and that eventually attracted the Buc-cee’s travel center, which brought in more jobs to the area.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.