‘We want to inspire the kids’: EKY archery camp teaching kids to dream big

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of approximately 20 volunteers from Cold Spring, Kentucky is spending a week in Hazard teaching an archery camp to kids in the community.

The group partnered with Hazard First Baptist Church to invite kids eight years old to 18 to the City Hall Amphitheater from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

Al Weeks, Pastor of Christ Baptist Church in Cold Spring, Kentucky said their goal is to teach kids to point the bow and aim the arrow in the direction they want it to go.

“I’ve always taught my kids to be future minded. You know and to be focused on where you want to go. We know that wherever the arrow ends are in a direct relation is to where it’s pointed when it’s in the bow. That story and that message carries on,” said Weeks.

The group said their goal is to teach the kids at the camp lifelong lessons through the art of archery.

“Some kids this may be a gateway to get a college degree out of, to get something bigger than themselves. To attach them to something more, and so we don’t know where this is going to end but we want to inspire the kids to be something bigger than themselves,” Weeks said.

The group traveled across the state to host the camp after they said they felt called to serve the kids in the area following the floods last July.

“They’re going to come away excited. They’re going to go home yelling and talking to their parents saying look what I done. I hit the target. I hit a bullseye. They just get so excited about that and the experience that they have,” said volunteers Keith and Patricia Miller.

The group is welcoming kids all week long like Lucy Fessler who attends Christ Baptist Church and shared her favorite part of the camp. Also, inviting other kids in the area to join during the week.

“Well, I like to shoot the bow and to keep getting better,” Fessler said.

The group is also hosting the camp in the evenings at Big Creek Baptist Church from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Kids three to seven years old can also participate in their VBS if they are not old enough to participate in the archery.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m. the church will be hosting a community block party at the City Hall Amphitheater. The students from the camp can showcase their skills and anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.