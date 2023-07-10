Update: Highway 15 back open following deadly crash in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 8:10 a.m. update: Kentucky State Police confirm Highway 15 is back open near Carr Creek Lake. No other details have been released yet.

Original Story:

We are following a developing story in Knott County.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson tells WYMT one man is dead following a motorcycle crash.

It happened early Monday morning on Highway 15 near the bridge at Carr Creek Lake.

We know two motorcycles were involved, but police have not released any more information.

Officials say the road is closed and will likely be for some time as police reconstruct the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as we get it.

