Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair in the Big Sandy were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, were investigating a possible DUI near Martin when a K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs inside the car.

When deputies searched the car they found a “substantial amount” of fentanyl along with suspected crystal methamphetamine.

39-year-old Denna Medrano of Mousie and 53-year-old Neal Thompson of Topmost were arrested and were both charged with fentanyl trafficking and meth trafficking.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

