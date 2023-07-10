Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair in the Big Sandy were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, were investigating a possible DUI near Martin when a K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs inside the car.

When deputies searched the car they found a “substantial amount” of fentanyl along with suspected crystal methamphetamine.

39-year-old Denna Medrano of Mousie and 53-year-old Neal Thompson of Topmost were arrested and were both charged with fentanyl trafficking and meth trafficking.

Both were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

