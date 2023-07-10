Sunny days return to being the new work week

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to a break from the rain! It won’t last forever, so enjoy it while it lasts!

Today and Tonight

Some fog is likely as you head out the door this morning, so take it easy on your morning drive. The sunshine quickly makes an appearance and takes us up into the low to mid-80s behind the cold front. The dewpoints should drop a little, making it feel a little cooler.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with some fog possible late. Lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will dominate our forecast pattern for the next couple of days. Temperatures will start to climb as we see more sunshine for Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will get into the upper 80s and will likely top 90 again on Wednesday. While the skies stay mostly clear for Tuesday night, that will not be the case on Wednesday night.

A new system will try to work its way toward us by the middle to end of the week, bringing chances for showers and storms back into play. Scattered showers and storms will start again early Thursday morning and linger off and on all the way through the weekend. Highs will take a hit with the rain chances, dropping into the low to mid-80s from Thursday through Sunday. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side later this week. We will keep you posted as we get more info in.

Enjoy the sunshine!

