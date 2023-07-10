Southern Ky community mourning death of couple found dead in home

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County community is mourning the death of Lewis and Carol Catron, who police say were recently found dead in their home from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lewis Catron was the brother of former sheriff Sam Catron, who was assassinated more than 20 years ago.

The couple was very involved in the community. Lewis Catron worked at Southern Oaks Funeral Home, Kentucky Lottery, and still helped the local sheriff as a special deputy.

Richard New of Southern Oaks Funeral Home said both Lewis and Carol Catron were very active in their family and community.

“These people were just absolutely, they were all American. I mean, they were involved in their church. They supported their church. They were involved in their community. They just didn’t talk it. They lived it. They did it. They were involved in their fire department,” Richard New said.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the couple. A public visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and the funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset.

