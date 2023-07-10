Southern Ky community mourning death of couple found dead in home

Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.(Southern Oaks Funeral Home)
By Phil Pendleton and Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County community is mourning the death of Lewis and Carol Catron, who police say were recently found dead in their home from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lewis Catron was the brother of former sheriff Sam Catron, who was assassinated more than 20 years ago.

The couple was very involved in the community. Lewis Catron worked at Southern Oaks Funeral Home, Kentucky Lottery, and still helped the local sheriff as a special deputy.

Richard New of Southern Oaks Funeral Home said both Lewis and Carol Catron were very active in their family and community.

“These people were just absolutely, they were all American. I mean, they were involved in their church. They supported their church. They were involved in their community. They just didn’t talk it. They lived it. They did it. They were involved in their fire department,” Richard New said.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the couple. A public visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and the funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Highway 15 back open following deadly crash in Knott County
Winning lottery ticket
‘My heart kind of stopped’: Fairdale man wins $225,000 in Ky. lottery
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

KSP investigating murder in McCreary County
Find us on Threads! Just search WYMT News!
Are you on Threads? You can now follow WYMT there!
Crash leads to fight and arrest in Bell County
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Man facing charges in Floyd County burglary case