SEATTLE, WA (WYMT) - Kentucky pitcher Austin Strickland was drafted in this years 2023 MLB draft on Monday.

The three year UK vet went in the eighth round at pick number 227 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He joins fellow SEC pitcher and first-round pick Paul Skenes in Pittsburgh.

Strickland went 4-2 this season with a 5.04 ERA for the Cats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.