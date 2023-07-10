Martin County Sheriff’s Office targets transportation troubles

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) -Martin County Sheriff John Kirk is pleading for help as his department works to better police the county, while Jailer Bill Preece says it comes down to reassessing the way things are run.

In a Facebook post last week, Kirk shared a video in which he discussed being overworked and understaffed, alleging the county is paying for transport officers who “refuse” to do their jobs.

Kirk said his deputy- whose response vehicle is a K9-equipped cruiser with no way to transport detainees- was stuck at the scene of an arrest Thursday night, unable to take the person into custody.

“We have a transport officer that’s getting paid right now to sit at the house until we make an arrest,” he said in the video. “They have a cruiser that is safe to transport in, but they are refusing to transport. This has been an issue for a couple of weeks.”

He said meetings have been underway behind closed doors to address the issue, but it hasn’t helped. Now, he is asking the county’s taxpayers to demand change.

“My only officer working tonight to protect the citizens of this county is sitting at a residence right now with someone under arrest that we can’t un-arrest,” he said.

The sheriff said it is unfair to the people paying their taxes to not have someone available and ready when the calls come.

“I’ve tried to be a team player. I’ve worked my butt off. I’ve dedicated the time to the taxpayers of this county. My body’s tired. I have pancreatic cancer, but I still continue to do my job. As long as I’m able to get out of the bed, I will do my job,” he said.

He asked the community to call the judge-executive’s office, saying his department only has two paid deputies and they are working to the best of their abilities.

“The taxpayers of this county deserve better,” he said.

He said the taxpayers should demand that the county fiscal court and its transport officers work with the department to better serve the area. And, though safety issues have been cited as a reason for lack of response, since transport officers are unarmed, Kirk said it’s no more unsafe for a transporter than it is for EMS or social workers.

“It’s nothing personal against anybody. I love everybody,” he said. “But we have to do our job that we’re hired to do.”

The sheriff repeated his concerns Monday, saying he has worked behind the scenes with Preece to find a solution, but they have yet to meet a consensus.

“It’s never been a problem. Over the years the first eight years in office, they would come to us if they had to,” said Kirk. “Ambulance drivers take a risk, social workers take a risk. You know, they go on to the scenes with my deputy. They go remove children from homes. They don’t have weapons with them.”

Preece said with growing concerns, he is not comfortable placing his untrained and unprotected employees on the scene.

“None of them signed up for that. They ain’t none of them signed up to be a deputy,” Preece said. “We’re not trained. We’re not equipped. My people’s safety is my number one priority.”

He said his four transport workers are great at what they do, work well together, and are always ready to do what they are paid to do. However, he said, that job means transporting between the courthouse and jail- or from a secure scene that is not putting them in danger, when approved by him.

He said he has spoken to the sheriff about re-instating a fired deputy who was once a fulltime volunteer K9 handler, asked the sheriff to use a different car for his nightside deputy to avoid having him the specialized K9 vehicle that doesn’t allow for transport, or asked that he hire more people.

“Because I know he’s understaffed. I know they’re struggling. But he’s got money; he’s gonna have to spend it,” Preece said.

According to Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty, the court allocated nearly $200,000 to the office recently to help get more deputies on board. However, the recent attempts to do so have been fruitless, with the last deputy hired in only lasting around five weeks.

“We think that’ll help when he has someone in place,” said Lafferty.

Kirk said the issue with hiring comes down to the low wage of the job, met with a lack of health insurance. He said if the department had more funds to address those issues, he may be able to fill the roles he needs. He suggested reallocating the funds for the transport workers and giving them different roles, if they aren’t comfortable doing the job. Their salaries and the upkeep for their vehicles, he said, could then be reallocated to pay for deputies and equipment.

“Give it to the Sheriff’s Office. We’ll hire more deputies,” he said. “We’ll have more deputies on the streets and we’ll transport our own.”

But Preece said the money is there for more deputies already and his department can not take responsibility for the lack of patrollers. While Kirk said his real desire is not to eliminate their jobs, he fears their unwillingness to meet the deputies in the field on the rare occasion that it is requested, is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“I’m hoping that the fiscal court will address this that they will have these transport officers come to us when we need them,” he said. “When you have a transport officer that refuses to come out on the scene, saying it’s a safety issue... whether they transport anybody or not, they get paid.”

According to Preece, the transport workers respond just as any on-call first responder. But they can only do so in the capacity for which they were hired, which means they are not supposed to be on the scene. And though Kirk said he has worked with his deputies to ensure they know all arrested individuals are to be searched and handcuffed before transport takes over, there are other unforeseen factors with which Preece is not comfortable gambling.

“They do a timely, safe, and amazing job at what they do. And per my policy and procedures, we do not pick up at the scene. We tried and it is unsafe and unprofessional,” Preece said in his own post after Kirk’s video. “We will continue to pick up at the sheriff’s office for the wonderful Martin County Sheriff’s Department and the state police and our five county constables. This is the safest and most professional way to do a jail transport.”

And though both men say it is a difference in how they run departments and they each share nothing but love for the other, it is an issue they hope will be resolved in some way soon. Lafferty said it seems like a “fuss” between Kirk and Preece and while the court could vote to remove the funding, he does not know how that would fix the issues.

“We are certainly interested to make sure that the sheriff has the resources that he needs to make the arrest and we want to make sure those prisoners are transported to jail when necessary,” Lafferty said. “We’ll help them every bit we can. We think the world of both of them. They’re both fine men and we believe that working together is the way to go.”

Lafferty was unable to comment on how the court would respond if brought in the middle. But since the county pays the salary for the transporters- though they report to the jailer- it may eventually become a topic of conversation in the days to come.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.