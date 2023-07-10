Man facing charges in Floyd County burglary case

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges for his role in a weekend burglary case.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday morning at Grigsby Heights Apartments in the City of Martin.

Officers from the Martin City Police Department were sent to the complex following a report of the suspect, Donnie Combs, 46, of Lackey, trying to break into an apartment.

Combs was arrested and charged with public intoxication, assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was also charged on an outstanding criminal summons on harrassment charges.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

