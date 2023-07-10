Man facing charges in Floyd County burglary case

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook(Martin City Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges for his role in a weekend burglary case.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday morning at Grigsby Heights Apartments in the City of Martin.

Officers from the Martin City Police Department were sent to the complex following a report of the suspect, Donnie Combs, 46, of Lackey, trying to break into an apartment.

Combs was arrested and charged with public intoxication, assault, domestic violence and resisting arrest. He was also charged on an outstanding criminal summons on harrassment charges.

He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winning lottery ticket
‘My heart kind of stopped’: Fairdale man wins $225,000 in Ky. lottery
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
Motorcycle crash
Update: Highway 15 back open following deadly crash in Knott County
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Update: Highway 15 back open following deadly crash in Knott County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Sunny days return to being the new work week
Tomatoes growing in an Eastern Kentucky garden.
Farmers markets providing food program that benefits pregnant women
The Boxwood, located at 1234 State Street, was built by John and Sara Clark in 1843.
One of Bowling Green’s oldest homes now up for sale