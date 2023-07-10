KSP says to be alert on roads following deadly crash

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police received a call regarding two vehicles crashing early Monday morning.

Billy Franks, 45, of Whitesburg, was on a motorcycle traveling south on Highway 15 when he crashed into another motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart is urging people to be aware on the roads.

“Often times we see, obviously we are looking for vehicles and vehicles are much larger than motorcycles so, sometimes we overlook those motorcycles, we don’t see them. So, I just encourage the public to make sure that they’re looking twice, check that intersection twice before leaving the roadway,” he said.

The accident took place near Carr Creek on Highway 15.

Trooper Gayheart said to never attempt to beat the light by speeding when the light turns yellow.

He added that during the summertime, they see an increase in motorcycle accidents.

“Usually when it warms up, we start seeing more motorcycles on the road. Unfortunately, the more motorcycles on the road increases the chance of having some type of incident or accident, the majority of the time, there’s less there to keep us safe in the event of a collision, we often times see more severe injuries when it includes a motorcycle,” he explained.

Gayheart said it is important to wear visible and protective clothing, helmets and other gear.

“We want to make sure we wear something visible, the majority of our crashes happen when a motorcyclists are simply just not seen so, wearing something that’s visible that other motorists can help,” he said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

