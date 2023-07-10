KSP investigating murder in McCreary County

STEARNS, Ky. (WYMT) - A minor has been charged with murder following a shooting in McCreary County.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to a call from McCreary County 911 on Sunday night about a shooting on Wagon Ridge Road.

Police determined as a result of their investigation that a minor shot Robert Lowe Jr., 36, while Lowe was in the driver’s seat of his car.

Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner.

Police say the minor is being held at the Adair County Youth Development Center.

