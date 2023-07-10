Knott County school offers way to better your child’s reading skills

Hindman Settlement School offers back to school reading tips to parents.
Hindman Settlement School offers back to school reading tips to parents.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman Settlement School is doing their part to help students in the area to become better readers.

Educators recommend that parents start refreshing their students school habits now, so that students are ready when the new school year begins.

“And sometimes you can even reach out to the past teacher and maybe even form a connection with the present teacher and see what are some goals that they’re going to be working on in the beginning of the school year to kind of freshen all that up,” said Kayla Thacker, Hindman Settlement School Reading Intervention Specialist.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Students that may be struggling with their reading skills have a resource in the Hindman Settlement School, with their numerous programs to improve students’ reading levels.

“We in Knott County are launching something, through an educational endowment fund that was set up in 1991 to give incentives to K-3 teachers and special education teachers,” said Lois Combs Weinberg, Educational Consultant with the Hindman Settlement School. “To study the science of reading, which the Department of Education is promoting, that learning process as to how to be even more effective. They work so hard and this can give them tools to be more effective.”

Weinberg said that the science of reading that they follow is Orton Gillingham, a multi-sensory way of teaching students how to read and improve their reading skills.

The Hindman Settlement School will host their graduation on July 14 for students who participated in their summer reading program.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Winning lottery ticket
‘My heart kind of stopped’: Fairdale man wins $225,000 in Ky. lottery
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Kentucky State Police Highway 15
KSP says to be alert on roads following deadly crash
Extreme heat has been dominating the weather conversation in the U.S. over the past few weeks,...
Kentucky spared so far from extreme heat impacting parts of US
EKY students win awards at national conference
HAZARD ARCHERY CAMP
‘We want to inspire the kids’: EKY archery camp teaching kids to dream big