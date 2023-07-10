Knott County school offers way to better your child’s reading skills

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman Settlement School is doing their part to help students in the area to become better readers.

Educators recommend that parents start refreshing their students school habits now, so that students are ready when the new school year begins.

“And sometimes you can even reach out to the past teacher and maybe even form a connection with the present teacher and see what are some goals that they’re going to be working on in the beginning of the school year to kind of freshen all that up,” said Kayla Thacker, Hindman Settlement School Reading Intervention Specialist.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Students that may be struggling with their reading skills have a resource in the Hindman Settlement School, with their numerous programs to improve students’ reading levels.

“We in Knott County are launching something, through an educational endowment fund that was set up in 1991 to give incentives to K-3 teachers and special education teachers,” said Lois Combs Weinberg, Educational Consultant with the Hindman Settlement School. “To study the science of reading, which the Department of Education is promoting, that learning process as to how to be even more effective. They work so hard and this can give them tools to be more effective.”

Weinberg said that the science of reading that they follow is Orton Gillingham, a multi-sensory way of teaching students how to read and improve their reading skills.

The Hindman Settlement School will host their graduation on July 14 for students who participated in their summer reading program.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.