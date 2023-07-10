Kentucky Football announces players to appear at SEC Media Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days are set to begin on Monday, July 17.

Kentucky Football announced who will represent the ‘Cats alongside head coach Mark Stoops on Wednesday, July 19.

Senior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine, senior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver and senior offensive lineman Eli Cox will be in attendance.

SEC Media Days, which will last from July 17-20 in Nashville, TN, will be televised on the SEC Network.

