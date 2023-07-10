Jackson Feltner drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the 15th Region’s all-time greats is now off to the pros!

Former Lawrence County infielder Jackson Feltner was taken 235th overall in the MLB Draft to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Feltner has most recently played for Morehead State, earning All-OVC First Team Honors every season. He finished the 2023 season with 14 home runs and 47 RBIs, including a team-leading batting average of .348.

During his time in Lawrence County, he hit .386 with 16 home runs and 135 RBIs. The Bulldogs won the 15th Region during his junior season in 2019.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.