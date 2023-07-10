Golden Alert issued in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a man in Pulaski County.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 32-year-old Joshua Sims.

Police say he was last seen at the Valero Station in Rockcastle County at 461 Foodstop, wearing a white, sleeveless t-shirt, black cap and cargo shorts.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sims is a danger to himself and to others. He is a ward of the state.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him or has any information to call Kentucky State Police immediately at (606) 878-6622

