EKY students win awards at national conference

(Storyblocks)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 240 middle and high school students and teachers represented Kentucky during the 2023 Technology Student Association (TSA) National Conference in Louisville.

Many of those students and teachers were from Eastern Kentucky, and some won awards at the conference:

  • Children’s Stories (middle school): Rysen McCoy and Jocelyn Smith, 9th place, Belfry Middle School
  • Flight Endurance (high school): Connor Stephens, 9th place, McCreary Central High School
  • Community Service Video (middle school): Kaitlyn Brucal, Rysen McCoy and Jocelyn Smith, 6th place, Belfry Middle School
  • Digital Photography (middle school): Kaitlyn Brucal, 4th place, Belfry Middle School
  • Mechanical Engineering (middle school): Alexis Adkins and Maggie Baird, 6th place, Pikeville Junior High
  • Andrew Baldwin of Belfry Middle School was named Kentucky Middle School Chapter Advisor of the Year

More than 7,000 students and teachers from across the world attended the event, and they competed in more than 70 STEM related fields.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Winning lottery ticket
‘My heart kind of stopped’: Fairdale man wins $225,000 in Ky. lottery
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house
He proposed at a Taylor Swift concert and she 'just said yes.'
Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
‘He just loved Harlan County’: Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Hindman Settlement School offers back to school reading tips to parents.
Knott County school offers way to better your child’s reading skills
Kentucky State Police Highway 15
KSP says to be alert on roads following deadly crash
Extreme heat has been dominating the weather conversation in the U.S. over the past few weeks,...
Kentucky spared so far from extreme heat impacting parts of US
HAZARD ARCHERY CAMP
‘We want to inspire the kids’: EKY archery camp teaching kids to dream big