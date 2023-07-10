EKY students win awards at national conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 240 middle and high school students and teachers represented Kentucky during the 2023 Technology Student Association (TSA) National Conference in Louisville.

Many of those students and teachers were from Eastern Kentucky, and some won awards at the conference:

Children’s Stories (middle school): Rysen McCoy and Jocelyn Smith, 9th place, Belfry Middle School

Flight Endurance (high school): Connor Stephens, 9th place, McCreary Central High School

Community Service Video (middle school): Kaitlyn Brucal, Rysen McCoy and Jocelyn Smith, 6th place, Belfry Middle School

Digital Photography (middle school): Kaitlyn Brucal, 4th place, Belfry Middle School

Mechanical Engineering (middle school): Alexis Adkins and Maggie Baird, 6th place, Pikeville Junior High

Andrew Baldwin of Belfry Middle School was named Kentucky Middle School Chapter Advisor of the Year

More than 7,000 students and teachers from across the world attended the event, and they competed in more than 70 STEM related fields.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.