Drying out and warming up

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summertime in the mountains usually means three things: heat, humidity, and rain chances. And while we’ve had plenty of each, we’re finally getting a bit of an extended break from the stormy activity.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

I know we’re just a little way through it, but I think we had the pick of the week out there today with dry skies and cooler temperatures. The dry skies look to hang around, but the cooler temperatures won’t be sticking around for much longer. Tonight will be nice, though, with clear skies and lows back into the middle 50s.

Rain stays away into Tuesday as high pressure takes back over for the middle of the week. Hot temperatures also take over for the middle of the week with highs making a run up into the middle and upper 80s. Slightly drier heat than we’re used to, but it will still be muggy enough. Upper 50s overnight will be a rather nice reprieve from the toastiness.

Midweek and Beyond

High pressure starts to scoot east of the region into the day on Wednesday as our next system starts to work toward the mountains. We’ll stay dry during the day, but we’ll bring back the humidity as highs top out in the upper 80s to near 90º. Heat indices peak close to 95-100º, so definitely a day to stay inside. Clouds and showers approach as we head into the overnight as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

Our next front approaches toward the late week and things look rather unsettled as we head toward the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely each afternoon Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend as quick-hitting systems ride along a stalled out frontal boundary into the region. When it’s not raining, we’ll remain warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of mugginess around.

