Road shut down following deadly crash in Knott County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Knott County.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson tells WYMT one man is dead following a motorcycle crash.

It happened early Monday morning on Highway 15 near the bridge at Carr Creek Lake.

We know two motorcycles were involved, but police have not released any more information.

Officials say the road is closed and will likely be for some time as police reconstruct the scene.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as we get it.

