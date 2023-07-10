Crash leads to fight and arrest in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders responding to a crash this weekend ended up dealing with a whole lot more.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, crews from several departments, including a Bell County sheriff’s deputy, were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 66 in the Arjay community.

When they arrived, they found a car on its top in a ditch line.

The driver, Steve Warren, 45, of Arjay, told police a deer had run out of front of him, causing him to crash. While the deputy was talking with him, he noticed Warren was unsteady on his feet and showing signs he was under the influence.

The deputy performed standard sobriety tests which determined the suspect was intoxicated.

During the arrest, Warren repeatedly tried to get out of his handcuffs. Despite being warned several times to stop, he did not comply and the deputy had to pepper spray him at least twice. After being told he would have to be medically cleared before he went to jail, Warren started struggling, trying to exit the cruiser and kick the deputy. The deputy then tried to tase the suspect several times, which had no effect. During the struggle, Warren managed to kick the deputy in the head.

Once the deputy was able to get the suspect back under control and take him to Pineville Community Health Center, he continued to fight not only the deputy, but the staff at the hospital.

After he was cleared, he was taken to the Bell County Detention Center. Warren is charged with wanton endangerment, assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

