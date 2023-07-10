Are you on Threads? You can now follow WYMT there!

Find us on Threads! Just search WYMT News!
Find us on Threads! Just search WYMT News!(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last week, Meta launched the new social media platform Threads.

The service has a similar interface to Twitter. “Threads” can run up to 500 characters, compared with Twitter’s 280-character threshold, and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

You can now find WYMT there! All you have to do is download the app from the Apple or Google Play store and search for wymtnews.

Don’t worry, we will still be on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram like always.

Our goal is to post more stories, pictures and videos on the platform in the coming days.

Come on over and join us!

