UNSOLVED: Mother wants answers about the murder of her son

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A mother has continued to search for clues in her son’s murder as it nears five years since his death.

Temple Satterfield-Bowen lost her son, Navendar Tardy, in a murder case that is still unsolved. The status of her situation left many questions unanswered.

“I would like to know what would have driven the situation for whomever to take another life,” said Bowen. “That is a question that I have. I will probably always have that question until it gets solved.”

The situation is life-changing, and not something that everyone can relate to.

Bowen said it was important for her to find support in her faith and among people who could understand her experience. She even started her own support group to help others with similar experiences.

“It is called “Not My Child Support Group.” The word ‘not’ comes from the initials of his three children,” said Bowen. “People that have not been through the situation, they will never get it. They will never understand and that is the hard part.”

It is hard to be at peace with a situation that has little available information. Bowen has focused on the memories of her son. It is part of the advice she gives to any parent going through a similar situation.

“Hold on and hang in there. Live off the good memories, the laughs and also the tears,” said Bowen. “Nobody can take that away.”

If you, or anyone you know, has any information on the case of Navendar Tardy, please call Crime-Stoppers at 781-CLUE to place an anonymous tip. You can also visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.