Road construction continues following July 2022 flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are approaching the one year anniversary of the floods that took place in July of 2022 and repairs to state and county roads are still taking place.

H.B. Elkins who is the Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 says there is one major project still taking place.

“We have one road that was damaged in the flooding last year that is still closed,” Elkins said. “Kentucky 451 between Coal Harbor, and where Couchtown road meets it. There was a rather large drainage structure that got washed out, and we are still in the process of repairing that,” said Elkins.

There were five long term closures to start with after the flooding, Elkins added, with all of those being finished except the one area on Kentucky 451 which is nearing completion.

“That was a huge drainage structure that had to be replaced, so we are in hopes we’ll have that done within the next month or so,” said Elkins

From the states perspective repairing the pavement breaks have been the biggest thing, and there was also an area in Breathitt County too that needed major repairs said Elkins.

“There was one section on Kentucky 11 and 10 in Breathitt County that we had to put a lot of steel in because the creek is right up next to the road and it washed a lot of it out.” said Elkins

Elkins also added that they are seeking reimbursement from FEMA for the repairs.

“We are going to seek reimbursement from FEMA on this. This was a flood of epic proportions in Eastern Kentucky. I know a lot has been said about the individual assistance to FEMA, but they also provide assistance to the state government and the local government as well,” added Elkins. “For the steel drilling and bridge replacement and those things that have had to be done, so we are going to seek reimbursement from FEMA on this, and we expect to get the full share of FEMA’s reimbursement on this which is I think eighty percent on this,” said Elkins

Something that motorist can always do is check social media for any information regarding the work being done of county and state roads.

“The day to day closures where they are just working and it is not going to be a full closure, but we just caution for delays, we post those on our Facebook page everyday,” added Elkins.

Elkins advises that motorists should use caution when in work zones or work related areas and be patient with the state while they continue to repair state and county roads damaged due to flooding.

