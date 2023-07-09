Neighbors reaction to inmate escape

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
ASHLAND, KY (WSAZ) - An inmate walked away from a satellite camp next to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution Friday night, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

They said Emanuel Cervantes was in jail on drug charges and walked away Friday afternoon.

Misty Fields lives near the camp and said she noticed something wasn’t right Friday evening.

“There were a lot of unmarked vehicles that you normally don’t see, and then a few minutes later, you started seeing the Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police,” she said.

Fields said it wasn’t until Saturday morning she learned Cervantes escaped.

Cervantes is described as 31 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 and weighs about 165 pounds.

Casey Roberts, another neighbor, said he found out through social media.

“How does somebody just walk out of prison, or like a facility like that,” he asked. “It just blows your mind.”

After Cervantes’ escape, an internal investigation was launched.

Anyone with information about Cervantes is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 606-657-1128 or 911.

The satellite camp at FCI Ashland is a minimum security facility and currently houses 151 male offenders, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

