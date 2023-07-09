More than $8,000 raised for Scott Co. and Lexington shooting victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rose & Jim’s Bar and Grill hosted a fundraiser for Dave DiLeonardo and fallen Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley.

Through raffles and donations, they received more than $8,000.

Nearly two months after the communities were struck by a tragedy hundreds of people walked up to the bar for support.

Leah Oakley helped set up the event.

“This is a place no matter who you are, where you come from, you’re going to be welcomed with open arms,” Oakley said.

Among the many people in attendance was Susanne Gullett. She is a Chaplain at American Legion Post 313 in Lexington.

“I’ve seen things here I haven’t seen in a long time. It feeds your soul. It feeds your soul to do something for your fellow man,” Gullett said.

Dave DiLeonardo was in attendance and gave his thanks to all those who have been supporting him.

You can still donate to Dave’s GoFundMe page here.

