LSU makes history in MLB draft

SEATTLE, WA. (WYMT) - LSU’s Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews went one and two in this years MLB draft on Sunday.

This is the first time in MLB history a pair of teammates have been taken with the first two picks in the draft.

Skenes had an outstanding year with the 2023 College World Series Champions, striking out an incredible 48 percent of batters he faced in SEC play.

Crews also had an outstanding season this past year batting .426 with 18 home runs.

