Ky. couple gets engaged at concert, video goes viral

CINCINNATI, (WKYT) - Ana Stone and Tyler Brown have been dating for a little over a year. Brown was living with Stone’s best friend and her boyfriend when the two first met. They eventually started dating.

Stone is a long-time Swiftie. The first time she saw Taylor Swift perform live was at ‘The Eras Tour’ in Nashville. A month later, she saw Swift again in Cincinnati. This time, she and Brown went to the show together.

Videos of Taylor Swift fans being proposed to as the singer performs her song ‘Love Story’ have been all over TikTok since the tour started.

“I always would hope that would happen to me but I didn’t think it ever would,” said Ana Stone.

At the concert in Cincinnati, Stone was focused on Taylor Swift. Brown stood next to her, nervously waiting for the ninth song on the setlist to begin.

“It was song number eight. Lord have mercy, the butterflies were coming. My hands were sweaty. My stomach was a mess. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to cry or throw up. I couldn’t look at her,” said Tyler Brown.

Brown had spent weeks memorizing Taylor Swift lyrics on his way to work. At the concert, he asked the strangers around him to capture the moment for him and Ana.

“I’m just watching Taylor and I kept trying to sing to him but he wouldn’t look at me because he was too nervous. I didn’t know why,” said Stone.

Then, it all made sense. She turned to Brown and saw him down on one knee, as Swift sang the lyrics:

“He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring

And said, ‘Marry me, Juliet. You’ll never have to be alone.”

“That’s when I freaked out and started crying,” said Stone. “It was amazing because it was already gonna be the best night of my life. I had no idea that it would actually be the best night of my life.”

She said yes. “I got this one right. I nailed it,” said Brown.

Stone shared the video on TikTok and it went viral. The video has nearly 8 million views and more than 1 million likes.

