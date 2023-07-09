High pressure set to bring drier weather to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After scattered showers and storms for the weekend, we are tracking drier weather for Monday and beyond.

Tonight Through Monday Night

An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the evening hours, but most of us start to dry out as we go through tonight. We stay partly to mostly cloudy, but drier air begins to filter into the region. We are watching out for dense fog, especially late tonight and early Monday. Just a First Alert, you may need some extra time on your Monday morning commute. Overnight lows will be cooler. We fall into the lower-60s.

A beautiful day is on tap across the mountains as we kick off the work week. We remain dry on Monday under plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be near average. Highs top out in the mid-80s by Monday afternoon with lower humidity.

Into Monday night, quiet weather continues. We stay dry and mostly clear. Temperatures dip into the lower-60s for most of us, but some upper-50s can not be ruled out in those cooler pockets.

Staying Dry, Warming Up

High pressure will dominate our forecast for the short term.

We stay dry and warmer on Tuesday. Temperatures soar into the upper-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper-60s.

A warm day is on tap for Wednesday. Again, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures could reach the lower-90s by the afternoon, so be sure to take those heat safety tips seriously. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s as moisture begins to increase.

Tracking More Rain Chances

As moisture increases, rain chances will also increase to close out the work week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Highs top out in the upper-80s, while lows fall into the lower-70s.

The forecast does not change much on Friday. We are tracking the potential for scattered showers and storms under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-80s. Lows look to bottom out in the lower-70s.

