'He just loved Harlan County': Hundreds attend funeral service for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs
Angie, Zachry and Jared Boggs(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered in Harlan on Saturday to remember a local hero.

“He loved to serve. He loved to protect and serve, and he loved his family. He just loved Harlan County,” said Angie Boggs, Jared’s wife.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Sergeant Jared Boggs served at KSP Post 10 for 18 years. Boggs died Monday following a brief illness, officials with KSP said.

Angie Boggs said Jared would have loved to see all of the people that came out to remember him.

“He would be honored today, to have such a turnout for his service, and he would be honored that his son gets to see how much he was loved by this community,” Angie added.

The funeral took place at Harlan High School, inviting friends, family and community members to come out and pay their respects.

“Jared was loyal. He was a family man. He loved his son more than anything,” Angie explained.

Boggs was buried at Harlan County Memorial Garden.

Family members said donations can be made to Harlan Little League and Harlan Independent Schools.

