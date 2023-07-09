Farmers markets providing food program that benefits pregnant women

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pregnant women in Perry and Letcher Counties now have access to cheaper produce at their local farmers market.

The Community Farm Alliance is offering a Fresh Rx for MOMs (mothers to be on Medicaid) program in 12 different areas across the state.

Perry and Letcher County Farmers Markets are providing the program to Eastern Kentuckians.

“Pregnant women who are at 32 weeks or before in their pregnancy, and this year it provides $26 worth of produce for 12 weeks. So, for three months of a pregnancy, that pregnant woman is able to access fresh green beans, tomatoes, corn,” said Northfork Local Food Coordinator Jennifer Weeber.

Women have to be referred by their medical provider in order to participate in the program, which vendors at the markets can also be eligible for.

Community Farm Alliance staff are hoping that community members can purchase local food at a cheaper cost.

“It’s a win for that mom and her baby and it’s a win for the farmer who has another customer who is able to purchase his or her fruits and vegetables,” Jennifer Weeber said.

With the Fresh Rx for MOMs program, Weeber said farmers markets have an even greater chance to grow.

“I really hope it encourages people even when they’re not on this program to see the farmers market and local produce as a viable source for their food,” the food coordinator said.

Weeber also said the amount of produce at farmers markets continues to increase back to numbers they saw before the July 2022 flood.

