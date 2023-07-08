UK adds first 2024 Wide Receiver commit

David Washington Jr. - UK Football
David Washington Jr. - UK Football(Photo via Instagram: @dw._13 | UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star wide receiver David Washington Jr. committed to Kentucky on Saturday.

The former First-Team All-State wide receiver chose Kentucky over Louisville, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and others.

The The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect out of Philadelphia (PA) St. Joseph’s Prep School hauled in 46 receptions for almost 700 yards and six touchdowns in his Junior year.

Washington is the first wide out in the class of 2024 to commit to UK.

