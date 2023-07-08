Trent Noah receives twenty-third D1 offer

Trent Noah
Trent Noah(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County basketball star Trent Noah received an offer to play at another NCAA Division I school.

Noah announced Saturday that he received an offer from the University of California.

Trent has received 23 total D1 basketball offers, see below for the full list.

SchoolOffered
Coastal CarolinaDec. 29, 2021
Northern KentuckyJun. 15, 2022
Eastern KentuckySept. 22, 2022
Miami (OH)Sept. 29, 2022
Morehead StateOct. 8, 2022
Indiana StateOct. 9, 2022
East Tennessee StateNov. 14, 2022
RichmondDec. 1, 2022
Seton HallApr. 22, 2023
MarshallApr. 24, 2023
BelmontApr. 24, 2023
George MasonMay 2, 2023
RiceMay 3, 2023
VCUMay 6, 2023
Florida Gulf CoastMay 6, 2023
Saint LouisMay 18, 2023
StanfordMay 25, 2023
Illinois StateJune. 6, 2023
Loyola ChicagoJune. 11, 2023
Western KentuckyJune. 19, 2023
DaytonJune. 24, 2023
ButlerJune. 26, 2023
California July. 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Latest News

David Washington Jr. - UK Football
UK adds first 2024 Wide Receiver commit
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
TV schedule released for UK Basketball’s games in Canada
Donnie Roberts played center field for the Whitley County Colonels in its first baseball season.
Whitley County baseball pioneer reflects on humble beginnings and recent success
EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton has been named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year...
EKU releases 2023-24 ASUN conference schedule