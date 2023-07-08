Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will spark scattered showers and storms across the region for the weekend. However, we are tracking some drier air by early next week.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

Scattered showers and storms will be possible tonight. It will not rain all night, but you may need the umbrella at times. The severe weather threat is very low, but some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Overnight lows remain mild and muggy. We only fall into the mid-and-upper-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast remains unsettled on Sunday. Again, scattered showers and storms are possible at times, but it will not rain the entire day. Some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures on Sunday will be below average. We top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s by Sunday afternoon.

Into Sunday night, we will start to usher in some drier air. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially early, but most of the region will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Drier Air On The Way

Behind our cold front, the forecast is looking much drier.

We remain dry and mostly sunny on Monday. Temperatures top out near average in the mid-80s. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Dry weather looks to continue on Tuesday, but the summer sizzle looks to return. Highs soar into the upper-80s by Tuesday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows dip into the upper-60s.

On Wednesday, the forecast remains mostly dry and hot. Highs reach the upper-80s and lower-90s across the mountains under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s as moisture begins to creep back into the region.

Extended Forecast

As moisture increases in the extended forecast, rain chances also look to increase.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Highs look to reach the upper-80s as lows dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Rain chances look to linger on Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, highs reach the upper-80s, and lows only fall into the lower-70s.

