Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships

KY Little League State Champs
KY Little League State Champs(Alexa Minton)
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Just a week ago, severe storms devastated the city of Richmond, leaving Lake Reba Park riddled with damage. With the State Little League Championships set to take place in the park the upcoming weekend community members got to work.

After spending the week repairing the property, the park has welcomed in 23 teams from across the state, showing players what it means to be Kentucky strong

“We have got to support those things that help to make our children and our young people better - a framework in which they can learn. And then to have surrounding them, parents and other adults - which I understand is the key to the successful growth of our children, having loving and caring adults. This is a prime example”

The event welcomed players with ages ranging from 6 to 8 years old - as they compete with their teams to win the coveted spot of Kentucky Little League State Champs.

But to Richmond, the tournament means more than just baseball. Mayor Blythe put it best “A rising tide lifts all boats. So as this program brings what it does to Richmond - certainly, the whole community is a better place”

The event will carry on through Tuesday, and scores will be posted on https://www.kentuckystatelittleleague.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

